Daily Dawg Chow 9/6: Getting to know Sione Takitaki

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns first depth chart of the regular season identifies expected returners (Jared Mueller) Despite the addition of Pierre Strong Jr., last year’s returners return to their roles
- Browns Myles Garrett voted preseason co-favorite for major award (Jared Mueller) T.J. Watt joins the Browns edge rusher in ESPN’s poll
- 3 warm to hot take predictions about the Browns 2023 season (Jared Mueller) Perhaps the most important season in recent Browns history starts Sunday
- Data: Nick Chubb most explosive back in the NFL, proof Browns usage plan works? (Jared Mueller) Much as he is in the picture below, Nick Chubb stands alone
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Sione Takitaki: 5 things to know about Cleveland Browns linebacker (Akron Beacon Journal) “Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has one of the better names in professional football. Here’s what to know about the BYU product.”
- Updates at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2023 Season (clevelandbrowns.com) “Fans attending Browns home games will find improved services for stadium entry, concessions checkout, as well as new hospitality offerings and seating options.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 NFL tickets: How to get them and how much they cost (9/10/23) (cleveland.com) “CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns open their 2023 NFL season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.”
- ‘Ready’ Cleveland Browns to reveal revamped offense, rebuilt defense (Yahoo) “The eight months since the last season ended have been about Deshaun Watson’s re-emergence and the refurbished defense, all which get unveiled Sunday.”
- Browns Defense has insane potential - w/Tyvis Powell (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Tyvis Powell discuss the Browns’ defense
