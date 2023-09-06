Denzel Ward injury update for Wednesday’s practice

The Cleveland Browns are mostly healthy going into this week’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Only one player on the initial depth chart was labeled as injured, CB Denzel Ward, as Cleveland mostly protected its players during the preseason.

Ward’s continued concussion issue is a concern but safety Rodney McLeod was optimistic on Monday that the Browns top corner would return in time to play against the Bengals vaunted offense.

It looks like McLeod either has a sixth sense about concussions or had some inside information. Ward spoke to Jeff Schudel on Wednesday before practice and informed the report that he would be returning to the field:

Denzel Ward says he will practice today. He has been out since suffering a concussion Aug. 26. #Browns — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 6, 2023

The former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback has played well against Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the past. Ward seems to improve in coverage as he gets familiar with receivers over time.

Update: Ward is still in the protocol but able to practice, a sign he is moving toward playing Sunday but must continue to go through the process:

#Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol but will practice on a limited basis today. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 6, 2023

We will keep you up to date on Ward’s progress as the week continues.