Browns Reacts Survey: Will Cleveland beat Cincinnati, and how many carries will Nick Chubb get?

The confidence poll will return next week for the Browns, after we see how they perform against the Bengals in Week 1. For now, though, we have two questions pertaining to the opening match-up.

The first questions gauges how fans think the outcome will go. Will the Browns win decisively, or by a hair? Or, do you think Cincinnati will take care of business on the road, either in a nail-biter or in convincing fashion?

The other question centers on how many carries Nick Chubb will see against the Bengals. If Cleveland loses and Chubb’s utilization on the ground isn't heavy, you know fans will be screaming bloody murder. What is the amount you expect to see?