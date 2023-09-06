Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 1 TV Map

The Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Charles Davis

Ohio Coverage: The entire state of Ohio will see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: There are four games in the early CBS slot, but most of the country will see the Bengals vs. Browns game, including the entirety of the West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.

The RED areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 1 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NBC) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (CBS) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (FOX) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (NBC)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (ESPN/ABC)

Let’s have a roll call — if you’re a Browns fans outside of Ohio, let us know if your city gets to see Cleveland on TV this week.