Joshua Dobbs claims QB1 role in Arizona

The Cleveland Browns have employed so many quarterbacks over the years that it is not all that uncommon to see a former one picking up a start on another team.

There are the familiar names like Baker Mayfield being named the starter this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starting games for both the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers last season. And there are the surprises, like seeing Josh Johnson, who was on Cleveland’s roster in 2012, taking snaps for the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Falling somewhere in the middle is quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was named the starting quarterback on Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals, who open the regular season this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are expected have Josh Dobbs as their starting QB this week, with rookie Clayton Tune getting backup reps. They’ll evaluate the situation each week, but this is how it begins. pic.twitter.com/eXqXUFj7qv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2023

Just two weeks ago, Dobbs was in training camp with the Browns, preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs as the presumptive backup to Cleveland starter Deshaun Watson.

But a phone call from the Cardinals, who needed a quarterback with Kyler Murray still recovering from an ACL injury and the team growing tired of having Colt McCoy (yet another former Cleveland quarterback) take snaps under center, combined with the rise of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, led Browns general manager Andrew Berry to send Dobbs west via a trade.

It is not surprising that Dobbs is first man up for the Cardinals given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after the two spent time together last season in Cleveland when Petzing was an assistant coach. Dobbs was also tasked with beating out fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune, who apparently is not as ready as Thompson-Robinson despite being selected one spot before Cleveland took DTR.

Dobb is also used to working on the fly as he started a game for the Tennessee Titans last season just eight days after being signed by the Titans.

Things haven’t always worked out for the best for Cleveland’s quarterbacks over the years, but that hasn’t stopped many of them from receiving another chance with a different team, with Dobbs being the latest to hear his name called by another squad.

