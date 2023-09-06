Browns vs Bengals: First injury report has 3 DNPs, 4 limited in practice

Early in the NFL season, injury reports are generally much shorter than they are later in the year. The first couple of weeks of the season presents more known health-related concerns while teams hope and wish for players to be available as the season wears on.

For the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their clash of Ohio off the shores of Lake Erie on Sunday, a lot of the nation will get a chance to see the matchup. The two teams had a couple of injury concerns that seem to be moving toward resolving themselves.

CB Denzel Ward returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday while QB Joe Burrow was a full participant.

The two teams were required to submit their first full injury report of the season on Wednesday with three players not practicing (one due to injury), four limited and three full participants:

Browns Injury Report

OL Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

WR Amari Cooper - Rest - DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin - Illness - Limited

S Juan Thornhill - Calf - Limited

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion - Limited

DE Alex Wright - Knee - Limited

Mostly good news for Goodwin returning from blood clots, Ward returning from his concussion and Wright practicing after surgery during the preseason. Thornhill being on to the list is something to keep an eye on.

Bengals Injury Report

DE Joseph Ossai - Ankle - DNP

QB Joe Burrow - Calf - Full

WR Tyler Boyd - Toe - Full

OL D’Ante Smith - Shoulder - Full

Cincinnati was hopeful that Ossai would be ready for this week’s game but it seems unlikely he will be able to go. Ossai was one of three Bengals lesser-known defenders that we were looking forward to seeing on the field this weekend.

Where is your health concern level for the Browns with a couple of days left until Week 1 kicks off? Share your thoughts below in the comment section