Report: Browns restructure yet another contract days before season opener

On the field, the Cleveland Browns are concerned about taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and nothing else just days away from Week 1’s matchup. In the front office, the work never stops.

GM Andrew Berry will likely have a number of players in for workouts sooner rather than later, will look at potential trades all the way up to the deadline and, it seems, restructure almost every contract he can.

So far, the Browns have added salary cap space by restructuring deals for Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, David Njoku and Jedrick Wills.

Wednesday, just a few days away from a clash with the Bengals, Berry continued to add to the team’s salary cap by restructuring Wyatt Teller’s contract as well, according to a report:

Effective today at 4 PM ET, the NFL's Top 51 cap space rule went away for the season.



Many teams created cap space through contract restructures:



49ers George Kittle/Trent Williams: $23.224M

Ravens Marlon Humphrey: $7.536M

Seahawks Jamal Adams: $6.613M

Bucs: Shaq Barrett

Adding another $9.136 million in cap space is primarily to assist with rollover cap needs. Prior to the Teller move, both the NFLPA’s public salary cap space report and Over The Cap had Cleveland with the most space in the NFL by a wide margin.

The Browns are currently projected to be over the 2024 cap but, should they roll over their current 2023 space, should be able to be cap compliant next offseason.

The load of cap space would allow Berry to make a big move, like for DT Chris Jones as a few players have shown interest in, but that would only happen under the perfect circumstances.

How are you feeling about all the contracts being restructured? Concerned? Excited for the possibilities? Ambiguous given the complexities of the cap? Talk it over in the comment section below!