NFL Picks Week 1, and media picks for Bengals vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 2.5 point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 1 game between the Browns and Bengals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 29, Bengals 26

Joe Burrow looks like he’s a go in this one, which is big for the Bengals. The Browns have to hope Deshaun Watson is back to his form from his Texans days. If so, they have talent. This is a tough first game for the Bengals on the road against an in-state rival. Look for the Browns to pull this one out late as live underdog.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 26, Bengals 23

...Usually, I would automatically pick against the Browns because they never win in Week 1, but they ended their 18-year winless streak last season. On the Bengals’ end, I am picking them to win the Super Bowl this season, but I am not picking them to win this game. Burrow is 1-4 against the Browns and he always seems to struggle against them, so I’m going to roll with Cleveland here.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Bengals 23, Browns 20

The Bengals are only slight favorites here for two reasons: 1) the uncertainty over Joe Burrow playing and 2) the feeling that Deshaun Watson and the Browns will be a lot more competitive, especially at home in the Battle of Ohio. But expect Burrow to suit up and be up for the challenge vs. Myles Garrett behind a revamped line. It’s hard to trust Watson until he can flash some of his Texans self first.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Bengals 34, Browns 28

Joe Burrow returned to practice last week. Cleveland has had his number – Burow is 1-4 in five career starts against the Browns and has yet to win on the road. The Browns also are under the radar a bit despite some savvy offseason additions in Elijah Moore at receiver and Za’Darius Smith at edge rusher. Deshaun Watson should be better, too. The Bengals lost 32-13 at Cleveland last year. This is a good upset pick, but we’re sticking with Cincinnati in a close one that gets wild in the fourth quarter. If Burrow does not play, then we will re-evaluate.

Below are our Week 1 NFL staff picks: