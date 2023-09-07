Daily Dawg Chow 9/7: Wyatt Teller’s contract restructured

The latest on the Cleveland Browns from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns restructure yet another contract days before season opener (Jared Mueller) Wyatt Teller joins a large group of restructure contracts which helps future salary cap needs
- AFC North Power Rankings before Week 1 kicks off (Anthony Joki) Browns have a lot to prove before they can move up the list
- Browns vs Bengals: First injury report has 3 DNPs, 4 limited in practice (Jared Mueller) Updates on Denzel Ward, Joseph Ossai, Marquise Goodwin and more
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 1 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game on television this week.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Restructure Contract of Wyatt Teller (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns have been the most aggressive team in the league when it comes to restructuring contracts of players.”
- Deshaun Watson ready to showcase who he is as quarterback in Week 1 against the Bengals (clevelandbrowns.com) “Watson believes he has evolved to a new level as quarterback of the Browns.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson believes he’s ‘better than’ 2020 version with Houston as opener nears (Associated Press) “I’m not the same guy,” Watson said Wednesday as he prepares for his first full season with the Cleveland Browns. ”I feel like I’ve improved. I’ve evolved to a new level. And I’m ready to be able to show that.”
- Browns CB Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol but will participate Wednesday on a limited basis for Bengals game (cleveland.com) “Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that it’s just another step in the protocol, and that Ward’s availability is at the mercy of the process.”
- Browns best secret weapons (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies six (6) players he thinks are about to break out in 2023
