Browns injury updates: Good news, concerning news in secondary as Thursday practice starts

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. While it seems the DE Joseph Ossai could miss the game, the rest of the teams’ rosters are mostly healthy going into the game.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are worried about missing TE Travis Kelce for tonight’s opener and the Los Angeles Rams could be without WR Cooper Kupp for a few games, QB Joe Burrow and CB Denzel Ward are trending in the right direction.

Unfortunately for the Browns, while Ward returned to practice on Wednesday, safety Juan Thornhill joined the injury list.

As Thursday’s practice started, Ward’s news continued to be positive while Thornhill’s has become concerning:

DNP: S Juan Thornhill (calf), RT Jack Conklin (rest).



CB Denzel Ward continues to practice which is a great sign for Sunday #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 7, 2023

If Thornhill is unable to go, Cleveland will turn to veteran Rodney McLeod to step in as a starter. McLeod has experience with DC Jim Schwartz’s system but is not on the level of Thornhill as a player at this point in his career.

Both Ward and Thornhill will have another practice on Friday to get ready for the game and, hopefully, be cleared to play. We will await the team’s Thursday injury report for official designations on both players.

Which do you think would be a bigger loss in Week 1, Ward or Thornhill?