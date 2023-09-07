Browns vs Bengals: Thursday’s injury report includes a downgrade for CLE, no changes for CIN

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their clash of Ohio off the shores of Lake Erie on Sunday, a lot of the nation will get a chance to see the matchup. The two teams had some injury concerns that seem to be moving toward resolving themselves.

CB Denzel Ward returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday while QB Joe Burrow was a full participant.

The two teams were required to submit their first full injury report of the season on Wednesday with three players not practicing (one due to injury), four limited and three full participants.

Now we have the updates from that report. Any changes will be found in bold below:

Browns Injury Report

OL Joel Bitonio - Rest - Full

WR Amari Cooper - Rest - Full

OL Jack Conklin - Rest - DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin - Illness - Limited

S Juan Thornhill - Calf - DNP

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion - Limited

DE Alex Wright - Knee - Limited

Thornhill going from limited to DNP is highly concerning as we noted earlier on Thursday.

Bengals Injury Report

DE Joseph Ossai - Ankle - DNP

QB Joe Burrow - Calf - Full

WR Tyler Boyd - Toe - Full

OL D’Ante Smith - Shoulder - Full

No changes for Cincinnati which pushes Ossai more and more likely to miss Week 1.

Where is your health concern level for Thornhill with a couple of days left until Week 1 kicks off? Share your thoughts below in the comment section