Daily Dawg Chow 9/8: Browns finalize plans for Cincinnati

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs Bengals: Thursday’s injury report includes a downgrade for CLE, no changes for CIN (Jared Mueller) Not great news for Juan Thornhill, the rest is mostly unchanged
- Bubba Ventrone dealing with change on special teams (Thomas Moore) Here are three takeaways from Cleveland’s new special teams coordinator as the Browns prepare to face Cincinnati in Week 1.
- Browns vs Bengals: 3 things to watch in Week 1 (Curtiss Brown) A lot of really interesting matchups and storylines in Browns vs Bengals, here are three of the biggest
- Bengals vs Browns: Scouting the Cincinnati Bengals with our Q&A with Cincy Jungle (Chris Pokorny) We ask about the status of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, what has changed for Cincinnati from 2022 to 2023, and more.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Matchup Day: A Deep Dive into the Browns Week One Opponent (clevelandbrowns.com) “Matchup Day: A Deep Dive into the Browns Week One Opponent | Cleveland Browns Daily”
- What’s new at Cleveland Browns Stadium? (WOIO) “Some of it is going to be interacting with video board content. Others is going to be just games. There are filters. You can take pictures and share on social media,” said Brent Rossi, Browns SVP of Media and Marketing.”
- Bengals-Browns NFL Week 1 preview (USA Today) “But coach Zac Taylor said Burrow won’t need many reps to get back up to speed. All indications are that the Pro Bowler — still finalizing a new contract that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid players — will be ready to go Sunday.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Preview (Sharp Football Analysis) “Warren Sharp’s betting preview for the Bengals at the Browns. Week 1 NFL betting analysis. How good will Joe Burrow be Week 1?”
- We gone find out how real the Browns’ defense is vs. the Bengals (Youtube) Quincy Carrier lays down the expectations week 1
Loading comments...