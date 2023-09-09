Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/9/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- The Cleveland Browns are flying under the radar this season, which is OK (Curtiss Brown and Jared Mueller) - As great of an offseason as the Cleveland Browns have had, there are some national media pundits who aren’t buying into them. In fact, most are not. Despite having a stacked roster, which most consider the most talented it’s been in quite some time, many believe that this team is still going to finish last in the AFC North.
- Browns vs. Bengals: Week 1 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns will open the 2023 season on Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 100th meeting between Ohio’s favorite team and the Bengals, and here is what you need to know about the matchup.
- Browns receive good news on final injury report (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns received some positive news on Friday regarding a key member of their secondary as cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to play in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Browns fans think Cleveland will win a nail-biter over Cincinnati; could see Chubb with minimal carries (Chris Pokorny) - The Battle of Ohio isn’t as exciting as Aaron Rodgers’ debut, however.
- From the Haslams to the front office to the coaches and players, the Browns are ‘all in’ on 2023, their season of reckoning (cleveland.com) - On a glorious spring day at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made it clear that they’re all in on the 2023 season, and that they’ve pushed in all of their chips to try to win a Super Bowl.
- ‘Disrespectful’ comments by Ja’Marr Chase get the attention of Myles Garrett, Jedrick Wills Jr. (Browns Zone) - Ja’Marr Chase would be advised to steer clear of Myles Garrett on Sunday. Especially near midfield. Garrett already has a sack of Cincinnati’s Pro Bowl receiver — he tried to throw a pass in December — and didn’t appreciate Chase saying he almost called the Browns the “Elfs.”
- Browns CB Denzel Ward out of concussion protocol (ESPN) - Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been released from concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Cleveland Browns 5 critical games: AFC North trio could be fast start or early finish (Beacon Journal) - Not every regular-season game is the same. There are some games that can come and go with little importance. Then there are these five games, which are critical ones for the Browns this season as they try to get back to the playoffs for the second time in four years. They are games that will play a role in them being able to do so, for one reason or the other.
- Greg Newsome II has kept receipts, and is prepared to face off against the Bengals’ wide receivers (clevelandbrowns.com) - Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II keeps receipts. Specifically, when it comes to the Bengals and his history with their wide receivers. As they head into the season opener against the Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Newsome still holds onto those past events as a form of motivation.
- 5 Questions with the Enemy: Chris Pokorny of Dawgs By Nature (Cincy Jungle) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 season kicks off with a huge clash on Sunday afternoon in the form of a divisional matchup. With two AFC North games right out of the gate, Cincinnati is hoping for a hot start against a team they’ve struggled with in recent history. We take a peek over the other side of the fence with Chris Pokorny of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature to get his insight on the impending matchup.
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans (NFL.com) - The top target of the Baltimore Ravens might not be ready to roll in Week 1. Tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Baltimore’s season opener against Houston on Sunday, according to the official injury report released Friday.
- There’s no slowing the Lions’ hype train, and other takeaways from Detroit’s Week 1 win over Kansas City (The Ringer) - It was a terrible night for Kadarius Toney and the Chiefs receivers, while the Lions rookies excelled. Here’s what you need to know from the first game of the 2023 NFL season.
- Larry Ogunjobi (questionable) and 7 other Steelers to watch in their 2023 season opener vs. the 49ers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Friday marked the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final full practice of the week, which effectively puts a bow on all the preparation they’ve done between Latrobe, the North Shore and the South Side, as well as their preseason games in Tampa and Atlanta. All roads lead to the regular season, which kicks off Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Now that all the talking is done and every snap matters, let’s take a look at eight players to watch in Week 1.
