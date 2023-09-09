Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 1.0

We’re through Week 1 of the College Football season and now the NFL season begins this weekend. We got to see some great action during the opening week of the college season and started paying attention to some potential options for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Due to a variety of moves, the Browns do not have a first or fourth-round pick currently scheduled for the upcoming draft but that doesn’t mean the selections won’t be important.

TRADE!!

Cleveland trades the 49th pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Arizona for the 65th pick, the 73rd pick, a seventh-round pick (211th overall), and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Round 3

Pick 65) Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: In this scenario, the Browns slide Dawand Jones to eventually replace Jedrick Wills and Fisher will now be groomed to replace Jack Conklin as the team’s future at right tackle. Fisher has allowed six sacks and 20 pressures in 551 pass-blocking snaps in three seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame plays Saturday at noon versus NC State on ABC

Pick 73) James Williams, S, Miami (FL): A massive free safety at 6’5, Williams has been solid in two seasons for the Hurricanes with 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. PFF gave him an 88.9 coverage grade in 2022 but he got off to a slow start last week against Miami (OH).

Miami plays Saturday at 3:30 versus Texas A&M on ABC

Pick 81) Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson: This one would buck the trend of following the guardrails with Davis being a fifth-year senior but there’s no denying the talent and how it could help the Browns defensive line. Davis has generated 99 pressures and 20 sacks for the Tigers during his career.

Clemson plays Saturday at 2:15 versus Charleston Southern on the ACC Network

Round 5

Pick 137) Mario Williams, WR, Southern California: Small in stature but dynamic with the ball in his hands, Williams has been a target for Caleb Williams and the Trojans offense catching nine touchdown passes in the past two seasons at USC. Off to a slow start with six catches and 92 yards early on this season.

USC plays Saturday night at 10:30 versus Stanford on Fox

Round 6

Pick 161) Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson made a big jump in 2022 with 101 tackles and making All-Big Ten honors. The Browns could need a “MIKE” linebacker with Anthony Walker Jr. not getting any younger and having dealt with injuries the last couple of seasons.

Michigan plays Saturday at 3:30 versus UNLV on CBS

Pick 185) Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State: Good size for a tight end at 6’4, 245 lbs. Earned All Big-12 honors last season with 31 catches, 447 yards, and four touchdowns. Also has shown the ability as a blocker. Potential replacement for Harrison Bryant.

Kansas State plays Saturday at 12:00 versus Troy on FS1

Round 7

Pick 198) Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State: Big physical cornerback at 6’3. Transferred from Auburn after the 2021 season and was solid allowing one touchdown, making one interception, and creating four pass breakups when he was targeted last season.

Arizona State plays Saturday night at 10:30 versus Oklahoma State on FS1

Pick 208) Isaiah Adams, iOL, Illinois: Entering his second season as a starting guard for the Fighting Illini. Solid size to be a development lineman (6’5, 315) and had a good 2022 season despite allowing 11 pressures and four sacks in 474 pass-blocking snaps.

Illinois played Friday night versus Kansas losing 34-23

Pick 211) Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss: The bloodlines are strong with this pick with the Browns drafting the son of a future Hall of Famer. Gore has rushed for 2,895 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three-plus seasons at Southern Miss. He has also shown ability as a pass catcher with 51 catches on 61 targets.

Southern Miss plays Saturday night at 8:30 versus Florida State on the ACC Network

For those who didn’t get to see my first edition of the mock, you can find it here. I use the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator for my weekly scenario.

What do you think of this Browns mock draft (seen below as well)? When do you start paying attention to college players and what they might look like in Cleveland?