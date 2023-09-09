Bengals-Browns DraftKings Week 1 prop bets: Bet on David Njoku, Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, September 10, at 1:00 PM ET. The Bengals are 2-point favorites over the Browns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 1.

Bengals vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

David Njoku, Touchdown Anytime (+300)

For as much progress as David Njoku has made over the past couple of seasons, one category has remained relatively low: touchdowns. That seems crazy, considering the red zone is one of the areas in which the athletic Njoku should drive — the most he’s had in a single season is four touchdowns. In training camp, though, the connection between Njoku and Deshaun Watson was difficult to defend, and red zone drills often saw the duo connecting on the flag route in the corner, or a dart over the middle. One of Njoku’s touchdowns in 2022 came against Cincinnati and the Bengals saw their top two safeties depart in free agency, so I’m liking the odds of Njoku finding the end zone this week.

Elijah Moore, Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

When Elijah Moore was consistently used by the Jets, there were stretches in which he was averaging 60+ yards receiving per week. He is Cleveland’s biggest offseason acquisitions, and perhaps the most frequently-targeted player by Watson at camp this year. Members of the Browns’ secondary praised Moore for how challenging of a cover he is. He’ll be utilized in some third down situations to get enough separation for first down catches, but some of that separation can be for yards after the catch. There were also plenty of instances in which Moore was shown to be targeted downfield, so he won’t be pigeon-holed into some short-yardage role. With all of those opportunities there and the explosiveness he has, Moore getting 33+ yards would be a good option to consider adding into a parlay.

Za’Darius Smith, Over 0.75 Sacks (+190)

With the Bengals upgrading their offensive tackle situation this offseason, a sack for Myles Garrett isn’t as guaranteed as it once was, especially since his odds are only -105. I see more reward with Za’Darius Smith at +190. He looked like a superstar this camp, and we’ll see if he can test the position adjustment of RT Jonah Williams early on in the game.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Bengals.