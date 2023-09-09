 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns contracts: Where the big deals rank in the NFL

Big contracts being handed out around the league, we look at where Browns deals rank

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have signed a lot of players to big deals in the last few seasons as they hope to finally put a championship level on the field. Those deals have led to a lot of conversations around the Browns salary cap while GM Andrew Berry has restructured deal after deal this offseason.

Cleveland has not been alone in signing big contracts as a ton of big deals have been completed around the NFL just in the last 365 days.

With Week 1 kicking off for 30 of the 32 teams, very few new contracts will be signed over the next couple of months. A great time to review where some of the Browns big contracts rank compared to the rest of the NFL:

Quarterback - Deshaun Watson

  • Total value - 9th
  • Yearly average - 7th
  • Total guaranteed - 1st

Running back - Nick Chubb

  • Total value - 4th
  • Yearly average - 4th
  • Total guaranteed - 5th

Wide Receiver - Amari Cooper

  • Total value - Tied 3rd
  • Yearly average - Tied 11th
  • Total guaranteed - 5th

Tight end - David Njoku

  • Total value - 6th
  • Yearly average - 8th
  • Total guaranteed - 8th

Left guard - Joel Bitonio

  • Total value - 6th
  • Yearly average - 3rd
  • Total guaranteed -3rd

Right guard - Wyatt Teller

  • Total value - 2nd
  • Yearly average - 4th
  • Total guaranteed - 4th

Right Tackle - Jack Conklin

  • Total value - 9th
  • Yearly average - 10th
  • Total guaranteed - 9th

Edge rusher - Myles Garrett

  • Total value - 4th
  • Yearly average - 4th
  • Total guaranteed - 3rd

Defensive tackle - Dalvin Tomlinson

  • Total value - 16th
  • Yearly average - 19th
  • Total guaranteed - 17th

Cornerback - Denzel Ward

  • Total value - 1st
  • Yearly average - 2nd
  • Total guaranteed - 1st

(Over the Cap provided all contract information)

What stands out to you when looking at all these Browns contracts compared to the rest of the league?

