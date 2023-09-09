Browns contracts: Where the big deals rank in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns have signed a lot of players to big deals in the last few seasons as they hope to finally put a championship level on the field. Those deals have led to a lot of conversations around the Browns salary cap while GM Andrew Berry has restructured deal after deal this offseason.
Cleveland has not been alone in signing big contracts as a ton of big deals have been completed around the NFL just in the last 365 days.
With Week 1 kicking off for 30 of the 32 teams, very few new contracts will be signed over the next couple of months. A great time to review where some of the Browns big contracts rank compared to the rest of the NFL:
Quarterback - Deshaun Watson
- Total value - 9th
- Yearly average - 7th
- Total guaranteed - 1st
Running back - Nick Chubb
- Total value - 4th
- Yearly average - 4th
- Total guaranteed - 5th
Wide Receiver - Amari Cooper
- Total value - Tied 3rd
- Yearly average - Tied 11th
- Total guaranteed - 5th
Tight end - David Njoku
- Total value - 6th
- Yearly average - 8th
- Total guaranteed - 8th
Left guard - Joel Bitonio
- Total value - 6th
- Yearly average - 3rd
- Total guaranteed -3rd
Right guard - Wyatt Teller
- Total value - 2nd
- Yearly average - 4th
- Total guaranteed - 4th
Right Tackle - Jack Conklin
- Total value - 9th
- Yearly average - 10th
- Total guaranteed - 9th
Edge rusher - Myles Garrett
- Total value - 4th
- Yearly average - 4th
- Total guaranteed - 3rd
Defensive tackle - Dalvin Tomlinson
- Total value - 16th
- Yearly average - 19th
- Total guaranteed - 17th
Cornerback - Denzel Ward
- Total value - 1st
- Yearly average - 2nd
- Total guaranteed - 1st
(Over the Cap provided all contract information)
What stands out to you when looking at all these Browns contracts compared to the rest of the league?
Loading comments...