Daily Dawg Chow 1/15: Cleveland Browns now begin the process of the offseason

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Browns list of 26 pending free agents (Jared Mueller) Za’Darius Smith, Joe Flacco and Kareem Hunt among those headed to free agency
- Browns Joe Flacco continued his fatal flaw despite wins, hit bottom in playoffs (Jared Mueller) Joe Flacco was Joe Flacco despite the wins, continued to be Joe Flacco in Saturday’s loss
- Browns playoff loss: Failure to adjust dooms Jim Schwartz’s defense (Jared Mueller) “Man coverage” and “aggressive” are cute buzzwords but easily attacked as well
- Moving on Browns Mock Draft: A day after the playoff blowout, looking ahead to the NFL draft (Jared Mueller) Despite limited assets, GM Andrew Berry has work to do
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns season review after Wild Card loss to the Texans (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland’s defense finished first in the league in several categories this season.”
- Kareem Hunt Has Message For Browns Fans As He Prepares To Become Free Agent (Sports Illustrated) “Out of a split backfeld with Jerome Ford, Hunt went on to lead the team in touchdowns this season with nine.”
- Browns QB Joe Flacco ‘super grateful’ for opportunity after wild-card loss to Texans (nfl.com) “Flacco, who turns 39 on Tuesday, played an important role in getting Cleveland into the postseason, but his second-half struggles on Saturday, which included two pick sixes on consecutive drives, led to the Browns’ early exit.”
- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addresses media following playoff loss (WOIO) “Browns QB Joe Flacco threw 34-for-46 on the day for 308 yards and 1 touchdown. He threw two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, and got sacked 4 times.”
- Let’s talk about why the Browns lost to the Texans (Youtube) Quincy Carrier lends some perspective on what went wrong in Houston
