Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Wildcard playoff - Cleveland’s protection problems cost them

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Wildcard playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Wildcard Playoff Offensive Snap Counts - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats QB Joe Flacco 71 100% 34-of-46 (73.9%) for 307 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 3 rushes, 13 yards. Pos Player Plays % Stats RB Jerome Ford 43 61% 9 carries, 17 yards (1.9 YPC). 4 catches, 15 yards (4 targets). RB Kareem Hunt 28 39% 8 carries, 26 yards (3.3 YPC), 1 TD. 5 catches, 9 yards (6 targets), 1 TD. Pos Player Plays % Stats WR Amari Cooper 69 97% 4 catches, 59 yards (5 targets). WR Elijah Moore 63 89% 2 catches, 12 yards (2 targets). WR David Bell 43 61% 8 catches, 54 yards (8 targets). WR Marquise Goodwin 14 20% 0 catches (1 target). Pos Player Plays % Stats TE David Njoku 51 72% 7 catches, 93 yards (11 targets). TE Harrison Bryant 23 32% 4 catches, 65 yards (6 targets). TE Jordan Akins 16 23% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats OL Geron Christian 71 100% OL Ethan Pocic 71 100% OL Wyatt Teller 67 94% OL James Hudson 66 93% OL Joel Bitonio 60 85% OL Michael Dunn 18 25% OL Leroy Watson 5 7% OL Nick Harris 2 3%

QB: The Browns’ offense wasn’t bad, per se. It started real strong under Joe Flacco, much like it had during his previous four starts. Unfortunately, it was the defense that let the club down — both times the offense got the lead at 7-3 and then 14-10, the defense allowed a go-ahead touchdown in less than two minutes or just a couple seconds. And then, when Cleveland was trying to answer for a third straight drive, you had the crazy no-call penalty where David Njoku was cancelled. Things just spiraled out of control.

Do I wish Flacco wouldn’t have thrown that interception in the third quarter for a pick six? Well, of course — but I don’t pin the loss on Flacco. He brought us magic, and we were living and dying by him, while counting on our defense to provide stability. We know Flacco doesn’t have the mobility needed to make Houdini plays every game, and when we were behind because of the defense, it bit us big here.