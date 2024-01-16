Daily Dawg Chow 1/16: Cleveland Browns confident in their future with DeShaun Watson

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Wildcard playoff - Garrett was OK, but the secondary was abysmal (Chris Pokorny) The play of the likes of Greg Newsome, Martin Emerson, and Ronnie Hickman was too much to overcome.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Wildcard playoff - Cleveland’s protection problems cost them (Chris Pokorny) Joe Flacco did what he could to try to keep the magic alive.
- Browns Mock Draft: Building back to the playoffs - Jack’s Version 1.0 (JMcCurry08) The NFL draft isn’t the next big event but it is big as the Cleveland Browns look for a playoff return
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ surprise season crashes in playoffs, but team convinced future bright with healthy QB Watson (Associated Press) “At some point, the Browns will look back on this season of adversity — four QBs won games — with pride. That’s going to take some time.”
- QB Deshaun Watson remains Cleveland’s centerpiece (Reuters) “I’m confident he’ll be ready to roll this spring. He’s champing at the bit, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do when it comes to what the doctors are telling him and as he rehabs through this, but he’ll be ready to roll,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said.”
- Browns sign nine to reserve/futures contracts (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Cleveland Browns have signed the following players to reserve/futures contracts. Each player finished the 2023 season on the Browns’ practice squad.”
- Browns will be fine financially in 2024 despite misconception (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns will be fine going forward financially, despite misconception around cap space.”
- Browns fans 2024 offseason guide (Youtube) Quincy Carrier jumps into the next several moths of activity
Loading comments...