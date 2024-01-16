Browns 2024 salary cap space: A flexible situation

The NFL offseason comes quicker than we could ever imagine. Shortly after the Super Bowl, the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl kickoff NFL draft planning. After that, in late February going into early March, the NFL draft combine takes place in Indianapolis.

Then, before the actual NFL draft, NFL free agency kicks off.

For the Cleveland Browns and their fans, preparing for those events comes quicker than anyone wanted. Getting blown out in the NFL playoffs will leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

Turning the page, we have looked at the Browns draft picks and pending free agents. Now, a look at where Cleveland’s cap space and what GM Andrew Berry will have to work with.

The Browns have four players currently set to have cap hits of over $20 million in 2023:

QB Deshaun Watson

WR Amari Cooper

CB Denzel Ward

DE Myles Garrett

Five other players have hits scheduled of over $10 million:

RB Nick Chubb

OT Jedrick Wills

OT Jack Conklin

OL Joel Bitonio

OL Wyatt Teller

TE David Njoku is just a bit under $10 million for next year.

As we have seen around the leave and in Cleveland under Berry, teams are able to restructure contracts to open up cap space.

The Browns are currently over the 2024 salary cap but can quickly and easily have a huge amount of space to work with:

The #Browns will be about $17.5M over the salary cap in 2024. Can save about $66M with restructures, which includes $33M from Watson's contract. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 14, 2024

In order to save cap space in 2023, Berry used post-June 1st releases on S John Johnson III and DE Jadeveon Clowney last offseason. Cleveland will roll over that space to help cover the over $13 million in dead cap space that those two will cost in 2024.

With the size of Watson’s contract, as well as a few other big ones, Browns cap space will be a big topic of conversation until free agency hits in March. No matter what, Berry has a lot of flexibility.

Are you surprised at how much flexibility Cleveland’s salary cap has this year?