Browns offseason: 3 of Cleveland’s best personnel moves from 2023

The Cleveland Browns had a very successful regular season in 2023, largely due to some of the team’s personnel moves that were made leading up to the season. Now that the 2024 offseason has officially begun, it’s time to take a look at how the front office performed last year.

Andrew Berry and the rest of this Cleveland front office had an outstanding offseason in terms of player acquisition between free agency, the NFL Draft, and the trade market. Though a lot of newly acquired players contributed to the team’s overall success in 2023, three specific moves stand out amongst the rest.

Re-signing C Ethan Pocic

Being able to re-sign Ethan Pocic to a somewhat “team-friendly” deal was an enormous win for the Browns. He proved to be an excellent fit at center during the 2022 season, and once again provided above-average play throughout the team’s 11-win 2023 campaign as well. Joel Bitonio, Pocic, and Wyatt Teller are undoubtedly one of the top interior offensive line trios in the league and should continue to be going forward.

Pocic started 15 games, played 999 offensive snaps, and only allowed 1 sack in 2023. He also ended the year with a PFF grade of 71.4 as well as being selected as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Signing DT Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency

Cleveland made it a point of emphasis to improve the interior defensive line last offseason, and they made a big splash by signing Dalvin Tomlinson following his big year as a Minnesota Viking in 2022.

He was a stalwart at defensive tackle in his debut season for the Browns and showed why he was so sought after in free agency. His strength and ability to anchor at the point of attack made it difficult for teams to run between the tackles, especially on different variations of inside zone. Tomlinson’s mammoth-sized build also makes it easier for guys like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who just so happened to have the best season of his career, to make a lot more plays in space and in the offensive backfield.

Tomlinson finished the 2023 season with 28 tackles, 3 sacks, and 14 QB pressures to go along with a PFF grade of 63.4.

Drafting OT Dawand Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft

The fact that Cleveland was able to select Dawand Jones in the 4th round of last year’s draft is incredible. His unusually long arms allow him to completely negate a variety of pass rush moves by edge rushers and his overall strength and power make him an effective run blocker in Kevin Stefanski’s ground attack. He was forced into action early when RT Jack Conklin tore his ACL in Week 1, immediately excelling since his first regular-season snap. Jones has undeniably shown the ability and potential to be a long-term offensive tackle option for the Browns.

He ended up participating in 11 total games in 2023, starting 9 of them at right tackle before suffering a knee injury that required surgery in December. He played 712 snaps, only allowed 3 sacks, and finished with a PFF grade of 64.7.

What was your favorite personnel move of the 2023 offseason? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.