Browns Reacts Divisional Round - Who are we rooting for now?

We’re still bummed that the Cleveland Browns’ season is over, and I think it has to do more with the way the game unfolded. It was so unlike what we envision the Browns being at their best, that my mind is hungry for the team to go out there and make up for it the next week. Instead, we have to wait all the way until September again. Ugh. This week’s confidence poll might have fans taking a different outlook, since you have to judge your confidence in the direction of the team going into this offseason.

We’re asking two other questions this week. First, we’re still reflecting on who fans are blaming the most on the team’s Wildcard playoff loss to Houston. Is it the defense? Joe Flacco? Or the Browns’ coaching staff? A case can be made for each, but you can only vote for one.

The other question we’re asking is about which team fans are rooting for to win the Super Bowl. I thought about limiting it to a few selections, but I decided to have every team listed, just in case there was a hidden storyline I was missing.