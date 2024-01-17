Daily Dawg Chow 1/17: Cleveland Browns offseason begins with signing Jayden Peevy, DT to a reserve/futures contract

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns 2024 salary cap space: A flexible situation (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper lead the Browns salary cap hits
- Browns vs Texans: Breaking down Kareem Hunt’s touchdown run - Film don’t lie (Matt Wilson) A breakdown of Kareem Hunt’s touchdown run in the 1st quarter
- Browns: 7 memories from 2023 season (Thomas Moore) The finality of the playoffs hit the Browns hard, but there are still several memories to look back on from the 2023 season.
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/16: Cleveland Browns confident in their future with DeShaun Watson (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns sign DT Jayden Peevy to a reserve/futures contract (clevelandbrowns.com) “Peevy (6-5, 308) is in first season out of Texas A&M. Originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Peevy has appeared in two career games for the Titans (2022-23).”
- Is Browns Culture Built To Last Through Inevitable Changes Of The NFL Offseason? (Sports Illustrated) “It’s par for the course really, for the 31 teams that have to clean out their lockers with the deflating realization that they missed out on the league’s ultimate prize.”
- Browns HC shares good news about Nick Chubb heading into the offseason (A to Z Sports) “After Chubb went down, Cleveland moved to a running back by committee model, which was enough to win double-digit games and get to the playoffs.”
- 5 free agents the Browns can sign to win Super Bowl next season (Fansided) “If the Cleveland Browns can swing a few of these free agent deals in 2024, the Super Bowl truly could be within their sights in 2025.”
- Biggest concern about DeShaun Watson in 2024 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier addresses the big thing to be concerned about with the Browns’ signal caller
Loading comments...