Browns shake up coaching staff, uncertainty around offensive coordinator

AVP possibly out at OC, Stump Mitchell out

By Jared Mueller Updated
NFL: SEP 10 Bengals at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns spent three years under HC Kevin Stefanski with almost complete continuity of the coaching staff from one year to the next. Last year, Stefanski moved on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer in the first big shake-ups of his coaching group.

The additions of DC Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone paid dividends on the field in 2023.

Fan and media rumblings for Stefanski to lose his job died down as the team surged to an 11-6 record and the top wild card spot in the NFL playoffs despite huge injury issues.

According to multiple reports, the coaching staff will once again see an overhaul this offseason with a focus on the offensive side of the ball:

There are still questions related to Alex Van Pelt as Ian Rapoport and Mary Kay Cabot report decisions have not been made related to the offensive coordinator:

Anderson doubled down on her report on AVP:

The confusion may be related to some nuance wording with Van Pelt’s contract possibly expiring soon instead of him getting fired. The team’s offensive coordinator was hired in late January 2020.

Update:

AVP confirmed his departure to ESPN’s Jake Trotter:

Stump Mitchell is the most known name of the three with his playing career and long history as a coach in the league. Mitchell was lauded a “The best running backs coach I’ve ever been around” in an NFL Films special.

T.C. McCartney was hired by Stefanski in 2020 as an offensive assistant after time as the Denver Broncos QB coach. McCartney took over as tight ends coach for the 2022 season.

We will keep you updated on the team’s coaching staff if more reports come out and as news becomes official.

How do you feel about the Browns coaching staff changes that were reported today?

