Report: Browns interview former star NFL RB for coaching position on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are moving quickly to try to address their newly vacated roles on the offensive side of the football. On the same day that multiple reports shared that HC Kevin Stefanski was moving on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, it seems that Duce Staley is high on the team’s list.

Staley is well known for his time as a running back in the league. In 10 seasons, Staley rushed for over 5,500 yards and 24 touchdowns, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. He last played in the league in 2006.

Since then, Staley has coached with the Eagles, the Detroit Lions and last year was the running backs coach and assistant head coach with the Carolina Panthers. Now, Cleveland could be his next stop as he is the first interview in the door:

I’m told former #Panthers assistant head coach/ running backs coach Duce Staley is currently in town visiting the #Browns today, per sources.



Staley has been lauded for his coaching and even took over as head coach in Philadelphia during training camp when Doug Pederson was out with COVID.

It is interesting that a potential running backs coach is the first interview before an offensive coordinator. It is possible that Staley could be interviewing for the OC job held by Van Pelt. Stefanski has held the play-calling duties since being hired by the Browns.

We will keep you up to date with all the reported interviews as they become available. It will be interesting if the team, as other teams have been, announces who they are interviewing for their open positions.

What do you think of the potential for hiring Duce Staley in Cleveland?