Daily Dawg Chow 1/18: Browns fire Alex Van Pelt, Stump Mitchell and T.C. McCartney

Browns shake up coaching staff, uncertainty around offensive coordinator (Jared Mueller) AVP
possiblyout at OC, Stump Mitchell out
- Report: Browns interview former star NFL RB for coaching position on Wednesday (Jared Mueller) Duce Staley was a great back with the Eagles and has coached for several years in the NFL
- Browns coaching staff: Team interviewing for position still occupied (Jared Mueller) Ryan Crow is interviewing for Ben Bloom’s job coaching the defensive line
- Browns offseason: 3 of Cleveland’s best personnel moves from 2023 (Matt Wilson) A look back on a few of Cleveland’s top moves from the 2023 offseason
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt days after playoff loss; two assistants also won’t return (CBS Sports) “Cleveland finished with the No. 16 offense in the regular season (335.9 total yards per game), and tied for the No. 10 scoring offense with 23.3 points scored per game.”
- Breaking down the top numbers from the Browns’ 2023 season (clevelandbrowns.com) “DE Myles Garrett led the Browns with 14 sacks during the regular season and finished tied for seventh in the NFL. His 14 sacks tied for the third-most by a Brown in a season.”
- 4 Potential Cap Casualties For Browns This Offseason (Sports Illustrated) “Just the mention of Nick Chubb on this list will be highly controversial for Browns fans, but it’s impossible to ignore the salary cap relief that would come from moving on from Chubb.”
- Browns Coach Breaks Silence With 3-Word Statement After Firing (heavy.com) “The Browns have had one of the best ground games in the league under Stefanski. However, the Browns struggled this season without Chubb.”
- Browns fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the big news from Wednesday
