Browns coaching search: 1st OC candidate identified

The Cleveland Browns are looking to move quickly in getting interviews completed to help adjust their staff from last year. The team has already, reportedly, let go of OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach T.C. McCartney.

Shortly after that, reports came in that former NFL star running back Duce Staley was already in town to interview for a position. Then came the interesting news that a defensive coach was going to interview for a position that was currently filled on the staff.

What was lacking was an idea of who would be brought in above, potentially, Staley as the team’s offensive coordinator. We won’t know for certain if that person will step into the role AVP had or have full control of the offense instead of HC Kevin Stefanski.

We do finally know the first candidate to be interviewed for the position, Seattle Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson:

The Browns are interviewing Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for their vacant offensive coordinator position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 18, 2024

Dickerson coached in Cleveland during Eric Mangini’s time with the team and spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before the last two seasons with the Seahawks.

With Bill Callahan’s son, Brian Callahan, interviewing for head coaching positions, it is possible that the Browns offensive line coach could follow him. Interviewing Dickerson could be a backup if Callahan leaves Cleveland.

We will continue to keep you up to date with all Browns coaching search news as it becomes available.