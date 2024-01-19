Daily Dawg Chow 1/19: Cleveland Browns focused on hiring new offensive coordinator

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Community Convo: Will new coaches have impact on 2024 season outcomes? (Jared Mueller) The NFL offseason is just begining for the Browns but coaching changes are in progress
- Browns coaching search: 1st OC candidate identified (Jared Mueller) Andy Dickerson also could be being interviewed in case Bill Callahan leaves
- Browns Offseason: 3 of Cleveland’s most questionable moves from 2023 (Matt Wilson) A look back on a few of Cleveland’s more questionable moves from the 2023 offseason
- Browns free agency: Decision on Anthony Walker is difficult (Barry Shuck) Often injured, yet so important
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns interview Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for open coordinator position (Associated Press) “Van Pelt’s departure was surprising since he appeared to enjoy his time in Cleveland and was instrumental in helping the Browns make the playoffs while coping with numerous injuries on offense.”
- Could Browns Face-Off With New QB In AFC North Next Season? (Sports Illustrated) “Addressing the media on Thursday after being eliminated from the playoffs by Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reinstated 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett as the team’s top QB, but added a caveat.”
- Cleveland Browns aren’t looking to hire a Stefanski buddy as Offensive Coordinator (News Center Maine) “The talks surrounding the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator search seem to be connecting dots, which just seems wrong.”
- Browns Stephen Bravo-Brown to serve as special teams coordinator in East-West Shrine Bowl (clevelandbrowns,com) “The East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Hospitals for Children since 1925 and its mission to provide quality specialty care for children.”
- Browns should stay away from these two offensive coordinator candidates (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies a pair of names that wouldn’t be the best approach
