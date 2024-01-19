Browns Pro Bowlers: 2 more added to the team

Despite the terrible ending in the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns had a very good season in 2023. An 11-6 record (11-5 in games they cared about before sitting everyone out in Week 18) and the top Wild Card spot is a season worth celebrating but it isn’t the team’s goal.
The quality season they had was evident when five Browns players were named to the Pro Bowl:
- OL Joel Bitonio
- WR Amari Cooper
- DE Myles Garrett
- TE David Njoku
- CB Denzel Ward
Cleveland also had six players listed as alternatives:
- K Dustin Hopkins
- P Corey Bojorquez
- S Grant Delpit
- C Ethan Pocic
- OL Wyatt Teller
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Now, due to injuries, Teller and Owusu-Koramoah are joining the Pro Bowl team.
Technically that runs the Browns total to seven but Teller is replacing Bitonio so only six, for now, will participate.
JOK had a breakout year for Cleveland in 2023 and was a surprising “snub” for the initial Pro Bowl rosters. With TJ Watt’s injury, that failure was able to be remedied.
