Browns Pro Bowlers: 2 more added to the team

Wyatt Teller and JOK were initially alternates

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Despite the terrible ending in the NFL playoffs, the Cleveland Browns had a very good season in 2023. An 11-6 record (11-5 in games they cared about before sitting everyone out in Week 18) and the top Wild Card spot is a season worth celebrating but it isn’t the team’s goal.

The quality season they had was evident when five Browns players were named to the Pro Bowl:

  • OL Joel Bitonio
  • WR Amari Cooper
  • DE Myles Garrett
  • TE David Njoku
  • CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland also had six players listed as alternatives:

  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • P Corey Bojorquez
  • S Grant Delpit
  • C Ethan Pocic
  • OL Wyatt Teller
  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Now, due to injuries, Teller and Owusu-Koramoah are joining the Pro Bowl team.

Technically that runs the Browns total to seven but Teller is replacing Bitonio so only six, for now, will participate.

JOK had a breakout year for Cleveland in 2023 and was a surprising “snub” for the initial Pro Bowl rosters. With TJ Watt’s injury, that failure was able to be remedied.

