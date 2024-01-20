Browns fans pulling for Lions or Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s playoff loss against the Texans last week, 70% of fans are confident in the direction of the team heading to the offseason, compared to a 95% confidence rate in the prior week. Considering the drops the team had after losses earlier this season, that's not a steep drop. Fans appear to be holding onto the confidence that the team will get to have all of their offensive players healthy for 2024, including Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, and Jedrick Wills.

We asked two other questions this week, the first of which asked who fans blamed the most for the Browns’ disappointing effort against the Texans: the defense, Joe Flacco, or the coaching staff? 64% voted for the defense. While it's true that they are the unit that ultimately failed, I do think that it was more of a season-long shortcoming of Jim Schwartz to not have an answer for teams that utilized misdirection on offense.

Since the Browns are eliminated, our other question asked which remaining team you are rooting for the most to win the Super Bowl. 40% of fans are pulling for the Detroit Lions, followed by 20% behind Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, the remaining support was 13% each for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

