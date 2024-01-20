NFL Picks Divisional Playoffs - Will all the home favorites advance?

The Cleveland Browns are out of it, but we still have a jam-packed weekend of NFL Divisional Playoffs ahead of us. Here are my predictions for each game, followed by the rest of the DBN staff’s picks.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens - Saturday, 4:30 PM ET

C.J. Stroud and the Texans dismantled the Browns last week. When you combine that with the fact that Baltimore is the team that Cleveland fans least want to root for, I'm sure almost everyone is rooting for a Texans win this week. Baltimore has been able to rest for a few weeks, including their first-round bye last week. Baltimore has been dismantling teams all season, and also easily handled the Texans in Week 1. The Ravens don't have the same defensive scheme weakness against misdirections that Cleveland did, so I expect them to take care of business. Ravens 31, Texans 23

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 9.5 point favorites against the Texans.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers - Saturday, 8:15 PM ET

In the night game on Saturday, the other team with the first-round bye (49ers) face off against one of the more impressive teams in the Wildcard round (Packers). Green Bay really has their ground game going, but the 49ers remain my pick for the best team in football aside from a couple weeks they struggled against AFC North teams. They'll move on here, but the Packers haven't lost by big margins on the road. 49ers 27, Packers 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 9.5 point favorites against the Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday, 3:00 PM ET

My God, I didn't realize how bad the Philadelphia Eagles had been sucking leading into the postseason, and the Buccaneers took full advantage of that. These are the two teams that Browns fans are pulling for the most in the playoffs, so whoever wins will soak up much of that other support. I still cheer for Baker Mayfield, but the Lions are the much better team, and this is the game that could be your blowout of the week. Lions 28, Buccaneers 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are 6.5 point favorites against the Buccaneers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, 6:30 PM ET

The weekend is capped off by another rematch between the Chiefs and Bills. This time, it's on Buffalo's home turf, where fans are once again helping dig the team out of the snow. The Chiefs have been off this year, while Buffalo has been peeking. I think the momentum continues in favor of the Bills. Bills 26, Chiefs 23

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 2.5 point favorites against the Chiefs.

Below are our NFL Divisional Round Playoff staff picks: