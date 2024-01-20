Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/20/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- What we learned about the Jim Schwartz defense in 2023 (Matt Wilson) - The Cleveland Browns made a splash in the coaching realm last offseason by hiring Jim Schwartz to be their new defensive coordinator, and needless to say, it’s worked out pretty well for them so far.
- Two more Browns added to Pro Bowl team (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns can add two more names to the Pro Bowl list as guard Wyatt Teller and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were added on Friday.
- Very low number of underclassmen declare for this year’s NFL Draft (Jared Mueller) - In the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has eight selections to work with, but most are on Day 3 of the draft. Perhaps Berry knew what we are finding out today: Draft classes are just not going to be as deep in young players as in the past.
Cleveland Browns:
- The Browns set a new floor for expectation, and now they must welcome it (cleveland.com) - It might have been a little jarring earlier this week when the Cleveland Browns, even after what most would consider a successful run, shook up their coaching staff, most notably parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Time will tell if a shakeup was the right move, but it’s a reminder this is an organization growing into a new level of expectation.
- Hey, Browns, don’t make the same mistake again — re-sign Joe Flacco (Browns Zone) - Overall, the Cleveland Browns’ decision-makers had an excellent season in building their roster, but for whatever reason they seemed to have a blind spot for the importance of an experienced backup quarterback, a commodity no NFL team with postseason aspirations should ever begin a season without. The Browns weren’t the only organization that paid the price for cutting that corner. Joe Flacco had to wait until almost Thanksgiving before his phone rang. When it did, both he and the Browns were glad it did. But now what?
- Draft picks, trade chips and free-agent signings: 5 acquisitions who lifted the Browns (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns had a season defined by acquisitions. That’s because they needed so many of them in order to keep their heads above water as injury after injury shot holes in their roster.
- Browns QB next season is Watson, and Flacco shouldn’t be the backup (ideastream.org) - The Browns season ended with a thud in a blowout loss to Houston in the playoffs, 45-14. Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto reflected on the surprising season and looked at what’s next for quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson.
NFL:
- Texans’ turnaround started with their ‘special’ draft class (ESPN) - DeMeco Ryans left his first draft as a head coach feeling optimistic. For starters, Ryans believed the Houston Texans had just landed “two staples” to build their roster around.
- 11 rules for hiring an NFL head coach (The Ringer) - Hiring a new coach is hard. But it doesn’t have to be—just follow these very simple rules.
- Raiders hire familiar face as head coach (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - In action and through their words in the past two months, Las Vegas Raiders players spoke loudly in favor of Antonio Pierce being their head coach. Their message was undoubtedly heard by owner Mark Davis, who made Pierce the 23rd coach in franchise history on Friday.
- 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won’t alter coin-toss strategy vs. Packers, QB Jordan Love (NFL.com) - In the wild-card round, the Green Bay Packers won the toss, decided to receive the ball, and drove it down the field for a touchdown, setting the tone for their demolition of the Dallas Cowboys Given the Packers’ unusual move to take the kick when most teams defer, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Thursday if he would adjust his approach to the coin toss for Saturday’s tilt to try to keep the ball out of Jordan Love’s hands to start the game.
Loading comments...