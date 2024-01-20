NFL Free Agency: Browns have just 2 of the top 100 free agents in 2024

As the divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Saturday, Cleveland Browns fans are stuck between rooting for the Houston Texans or just rooting against the Baltimore Ravens. Can’t imagine Browns fans rooting for the Ravens for any reason.

Instead, Cleveland is now focused on their coaching staff, the NFL draft and NFL free agency.

The Browns have 26 players set for free agency and have a lot of flexibility with the salary cap to make moves. Players like LB Anthony Walker could make decisions difficult for GM Andrew Berry in the 2024 NFL offseason.

While each of those 26 free agents has different levels of importance to the team, very few are listed as top free agents. According to Pro Football Focus, only DE Za’Darius Smith (#42) and DT Maurice Hurst (#95) are in the top 100 this offseason.

DT Shelby Harris comes in at #103.

CBS Sports also has Smith as the lone Cleveland free agent in their top 50 while Pro Football Network doesn’t have the defensive end in their top 10 free agents at his position.

PFF predicts the following contracts for the Browns top three free agents:

Smith - 2 years, $24 million

Hurst - 1 year, $1.75 million

Harris - 1 year, $3 million

Do you agree that Cleveland’s free agents are not among the tops in the NFL this offseason? Which of the three would you want to bring back at the above price?