Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/21/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Reese’s Senior Bowl: Browns coach named defensive coordinator (Barry Shuck) - Cleveland Browns assistant coach Ephraim Banda will be the defensive coordinator for the American team in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.
- Browns fans pulling for Lions or Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl (Chris Pokorny) - Cleveland fans also blame the defense the most for the team’s playoff downfall.
- PFF mock draft addresses key positions for the Browns (Thomas Moore) - The 2024 NFL Draft may be three months away, but mock draft season is upon us with this five-round mock from Pro Football Focus.
- Browns gave up 407 points this year; offense & special teams responsible for a chunk (Jared Mueller) - Against the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns defense looked nothing like the best in the NFL. The 45-14 result was not solely the fault of the defense as QB Joe Flacco threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. For most of the season, it felt like the Browns defense was put in a hard place by the offense turning the ball over and, less frequently, special teams issues.
- NFL Picks Divisional Playoffs - Will all the home favorites advance? (Chris Pokorny) - The Cleveland Browns are out of it, but we still have a jam-packed weekend of NFL Divisional Playoffs ahead of us. Here are my predictions for each game, followed by the rest of the DBN staff’s picks.
- Browns have just 2 of the top 100 free agents in 2024 (Jared Mueller) - While each of the Cleveland Browns 26 free agents has different levels of importance to the team, very few are listed as top free agents.
Cleveland Browns:
- Cultivating a culture: Players, coaches believe they’ve built strong foundation for sustained success (Browns Zone) - Kevin Stefanski never bought into the popular yet nebulous concept of culture. When the term’s been brought up, as it has many times, the coach boils it down to people. Good people equal good culture.
- 5 significant offensive plays from a Browns playoff season (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns season is a week into the rear-view mirror. However, there remain memories from that remarkable season that will last for some time in the minds of those who witnessed it. Today, it’s time to look at five plays by the Browns offense that resonated long after the specific games in which they happened had concluded. They were plays that had you turning to those around you to ask if what you saw had really happened.
- The Browns offense taught us these 3 things this season (cleveland.com) - There’s a lot that went into the Cleveland Browns offense’s struggles and shining moments this season: injuries, role players stepping up, and the use of four different quarterbacks being just a few of the factors. Here are some key offensive takeaways from the season.
- Browns Stephen Bravo-Brown to serve as special teams coordinator in the East-West Shrine Bowl (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns will be sending an assistant coach to Frisco, Texas, to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Assistant special teams coach Stephen Bravo-Brown was selected as the special teams coordinator for the 2024 West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is set for Feb. 1.
NFL:
- The gamble that revived the Bucs offense and led to postseason success (Tampa Bay Times) - Dave Canales had virtually no experience as a play-caller before Todd Bowles handed him the keys to Tampa Bay’s offense.
- Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy not expected to get extension, sources say (ESPN) - Mike McCarthy is not expected to receive any sort of extension from the Dallas Cowboys and will coach the 2024 season on an expiring contract, league sources told ESPN. Ever since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced this week that McCarthy would return in 2024, there have been questions about whether McCarthy’s contract could be adjusted in some way — even something as simple as having one more year tacked on.
- 5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Bills in AFC Divisional Round (Arrowhead Pride) - For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills to advance in the playoffs, or go home.
- Lamar Jackson and Ravens pull away in the second half to beat Texans 34-10 and reach AFC title game (Associated Press) - Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away in the second half for a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday to advance to the AFC championship game.
