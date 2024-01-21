Former Browns QB interviews for Browns OC position according to report

The number of former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks is too long to list. One day the jersey with all the names of starters the team has rolled out since the return in 1999 will be retired.

Interestingly, a few former Browns quarterbacks have stuck around the league in a variety of ways. Baker Mayfield will start his second playoff game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Jacoby Brissett was a key veteran for the Washington Commanders this year. Brady Quinn hosts a radio show and is a part of a college pregame show. Robert Griffin III is a part of ESPN’s NFL coverage.

Another former Cleveland QB, Ken Dorsey, was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills to start the season. Dorsey was with the Browns in 2006 through 2008. He played in five games for the team including three starts. Cleveland lost all of those games.

Dorsey was relieved of his duties with the Bills in the middle of the season this year, his second as the offensive coordinator.

The Browns have now brought him in to interview for their OC position:

The Browns interviewed former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this past week for their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources say. Dorsey played quarterback for the Browns for 3 seasons and started 3 games for the team in 2008. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 21, 2024

In his lone full season as offensive coordinator, Dorsey’s Bills had the second-best offense in the league. In the 10 games this year before getting fired, Dorsey’s team scored 20 or more points in all but three of them.

How would you feel about the Browns bringing back Dorsey to Cleveland?