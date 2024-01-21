Browns will reportedly interview ‘hot candidate’ for OC role

The Cleveland Browns will continue to cast the proverbial wide net this week as they search for a new offensive coordinator.

Fresh off interviewing former NFL quarterback and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, the Browns are planning an interview with Houston Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson.

That is according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who was first with the news.

A hot candidate coming off his work with C.J. Stroud. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2024

Johnson just completed his first season in Houston in 2023, a campaign that saw the Texans reach the playoffs behind the play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who passed for 4,108 yards and tossed 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

A Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Johnson served as offensive quality control coach for the Colts in 2020 and 2021, then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 as the team’s assistant quarterback coach.

It was during his time with the 49ers that Johnson crossed paths with current Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was a defensive quality control coach on the staff.

The New Orleans Saints have also reportedly requested an interview with Johnson.