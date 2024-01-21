 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns will reportedly interview ‘hot candidate’ for OC role

Cleveland plans to speak with Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson for open offensive coordinator position.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: DEC 10 Texans at Jets Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will continue to cast the proverbial wide net this week as they search for a new offensive coordinator.

Fresh off interviewing former NFL quarterback and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, the Browns are planning an interview with Houston Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson.

That is according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who was first with the news.

Johnson just completed his first season in Houston in 2023, a campaign that saw the Texans reach the playoffs behind the play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who passed for 4,108 yards and tossed 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

A Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Johnson served as offensive quality control coach for the Colts in 2020 and 2021, then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 as the team’s assistant quarterback coach.

It was during his time with the 49ers that Johnson crossed paths with current Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was a defensive quality control coach on the staff.

The New Orleans Saints have also reportedly requested an interview with Johnson.

