Browns 2025 Super Bowl odds in bottom half of the league

For all but four teams, the 2023 season and 2024 playoffs are in the rearview mirror and the focus is on the 2024 offseason and season. The AFC and NFC Championship Games pit the top seed versus the third seed in each conference for the right to face off in the Super Bowl.

For the Cleveland Browns, and all of the other teams sitting at home, this year’s results emphasize the need to win their division to at least have one home game in the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs were the only one of the four teams that had to win a road game to make the conference championship.

For the Browns that means knocking off the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, the best division in football this season.

Whether it is because of the AFC North or the lack of optimism with QB Deshaun Watson taking back over for QB Joe Flacco, DraftKings has very low odds on Cleveland winning the Super Bowl next year:

For reference, the Jaconsonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets have better odds than the Browns +3500 despite not making the playoffs this year.

Cleveland is in the bottom half of the league, 18th best odds overall, which indicates DraftKings believes they won’t even make the NFL playoffs next year.

What do you think about where the Browns are placed in odds for next year’s Super Bowl?