Daily Dawg Chow 1/22: Browns linked to former Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey as possible replacement for AVP

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns will reportedly interview ‘hot candidate’ for OC role (Thomas Moore) Cleveland plans to speak with Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson for open offensive coordinator position.
- Former Browns QB interviews for Browns OC position according to report (Jared Mueller) Ken Dorsey was with the Browns in 2006 through 2008
- Browns free agency: One player Cleveland ‘should pursue’ in 2024 offseason (Jared Mueller) Marquise Brown could be the upgrade replacement for Marquise Goodwin
- Browns gave up 407 points this year; offense & special teams responsible for a chunk (Jared Mueller) Almost a quarter of Cleveland’s points given up were not directly related to the defense
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns considering Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator (Times of India) “The 42-year-old Dorsey, who also played for the San Francisco 49ers, has experience as an offensive coordinator, having held that position with the Buffalo Bills until his dismissal by coach Sean McDermott in November.”
- Browns Interview Former Quarterback Ken Dorsey for Vacant Offensive Coordinator Position (Sports Illustrated) “On Sunday Cleveland completed an interview with former Bills’ offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Here’s why it could be a good fit for the Browns.”
- Ex-Browns QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message on Next Move (heavy.com) “Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may have found himself a long-term home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”
- Browns could soon be losing offensive line coach Bill Callahan (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns’ Bill Callahan’s son Brian is expected to have a head coaching job soon. There is thought that Bill could follow.”
- Yeah...I still believe in the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explains why his optimism for the team hasn’t wavered despite the teams’ early playoff exit
