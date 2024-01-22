Report: Browns hire former Notre Dame, Alabama coach for their offensive staff

On the same day that Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry made it clear that the team would not be sharing any information about their coaching staff until later, another report of a Browns coaching staff move came out.

Berry would not confirm that Alex Van Pelt, Stump Mitchell and TC McCartney were no longer with the staff nor discuss details of the coaching search. HC Kevin Stefanski could give up play-calling duties and could retain them, everything is still up in the air.

There have been reports that Duce Staley has interviewed, former Cleveland QB Ken Dorsey interviewed and two other candidates were in the process (one a “hot name,” the other an OL coach).

Now comes word of the team’s first hire, Tommy Rees:

Sources: The Browns are working to hire Tommy Rees as tight ends coach, and he’ll have a role in the overall development of the pass game. His exact title is uncertain and the hire is not yet official.



Rees, 31, was Alabama offensive coordinator last season. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 22, 2024

Rees played four seasons for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but wasn’t able to make it in the NFL. He stepped into coaching ranks quickly including a short stint with the San Diego Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the quarterbacks coach and, later, the offensive coordinator.

Rees most recently was the Alabama Crimson Tides OC before Nick Saban retired.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Rees will be the team’s tight ends coach:

As noted, Rees is young (31) but has had some high-profile experience in college. He steps in at a lower position at the NFL level but without certainty of who the offensive coordinator will be for the Browns.

The Rees hire seems to indicate that Stefanski will remain in charge of the offense or the team has already decided who they want to hire for the position. Otherwise, hiring a tight ends coach before hiring his boss seems slightly out of order.

What are your thoughts on Tommy Rees reportedly being hired as Cleveland’s TE coach?