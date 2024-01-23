Daily Dawg Chow 1/23: Browns hire Tommy Rees as newest member of offensive staff

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns hire former Notre Dame, Alabama coach for their offensive staff (Jared Mueller) Tommy Rees played four seasons for the Fighting Irish then coached the two high profile college
- Browns 2025 Super Bowl odds in bottom half of the league (Jared Mueller) The 2024 NFL Conference Championships haven’t been played yet but the Browns are being overlooked for 2025 already
- NFL free agency: Predicting 6 Browns veterans who won’t be in 2024 training camp (Barry Shuck, Jared Mueller, Thomas Moore, Curtiss Brown, and Matt Wilson) There comes a time when you have to cut bait with underperformers
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Takeaways from GM Andrew Berry’s press conference (clevelandbrowns.com) “So, Tom, he sent a text that said, ‘Your team had every excuse available to you to be a 10-loss team, and your players, coaches and staff never flinched. Good job and congratulations.”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry addresses Nick Chubb, Joe Flacco’s futures in Cleveland (The Athletic) “Chubb is due to count about $15.8 million on the Browns’ 2024 salary cap in the final year of his current deal.”
- Browns working to hire Alabama assistant coach to help with development of passing game, per report (CBS) “According to The Athletic, the Browns are working to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new tight ends coach. Rees’ exact title is not yet known, but he’s reportedly expected to play a role in developing the passing game.“
- Browns GM expects Chubb back, wants Flacco too (ESPN) “Berry, however, also compared Flacco’s situation to quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s last year.”
- Browns hire new coach, latest on offensive coordinator search (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the signing of Tommy Rees
Loading comments...