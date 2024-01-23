Browns NFL draft class: Dawand Jones adds his first NFL award

The Cleveland Browns didn’t select a player until the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Due to trades for QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore, GM Andrew Berry had once again chosen to draft later than almost any team in the league as he did in 2022.

That year, Berry added CB Martin Emerson with his first selection which has worked out nicely.

In 2023, the Browns first selection in the NFL draft was WR Cedric Tillman. Tillman played a good portion of the team’s snaps, especially after Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded, but OL Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick, made the most impact and played the most snaps.

Stepping in for the injured Jack Conklin on the right side of the offensive line in Week 1, Jones played 712 snaps for Cleveland before going out with his own injury late in the year.

Tuesday, the offensive tackle from The Ohio State Buckeyes pulled in his first NFL award as a part of the All-Rookie Team:

The PFWA All-Rookie Team pic.twitter.com/VdZs6SRWaK — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 23, 2024

The players listed above are a great example of how talent can be found anywhere. While a number of first-round picks made the team so did Jones from the fourth round, Puka Nacua from the fifth round and undrafted Ivan Pace Jr.

Next up for Berry and Jones is what is next for the Browns offensive line. Conklin, Jones and Jedrick Wills are all coming back from injury and are all under contract for the 2024 season.

For now, Jones can rehab and celebrate his first, of hopefully many, professional awards.