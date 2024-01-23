Browns roster: 3 sign futures deals with other teams

While the NFL playoffs continue on without the Cleveland Browns, the NFL offseason is still just under a couple of months away. NFL free agency, the NFL draft and, potentially, a few trades will shake up rosters from top to bottom starting in the middle of March.

The exception to that rule are for players that were either free agents when the regular season ended or were on practice squads. Free agents, like TE Zach Ertz, can sign with whatever team they want. Ertz just joined the Detroit Lions push for the Super Bowl.

Practice squad players were free to sign to any team’s active roster all year long. For the teams whose season is over, practice squad players can sign future/reserve deals with the team they finished the season with but are not limited to that team.

The Browns have lost three players from their practice squad:

According to multiple reports from The OBR, Watkins had the choice to return to Cleveland but chose a different direction. The preseason star could have been signed by any team’s active roster all season but remained on the practice squad with the Browns.

Green took to social media to thank Cleveland fans and the organization after four seasons and 34 games with the team:

Thankful for the Last 4 Years in Cleveland



I appreciate the Fans, Front Office, Coaches, and Players I established a relationship with over the years! — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) January 23, 2024

McCalister, an undrafted free agent from The Ohio State University, was elevated for three games this season. The safety played 19 snaps on defense and 37 on special teams.

Do you think any of the three will find a significant role with their new team?