Daily Dawg Chow 1/24: Dawand Jones selected to All Rookie team

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns roster: 3 sign futures deals with other teams (Jared Mueller) Austin Watkins was a huge fan favorite during Browns training camp
- Browns NFL draft class: Dawand Jones adds his first NFL award (Jared Mueller) Cleveland’s fourth round pick was very good as a rookie
- Does the Titans’ hiring of Brian Callahan mean the Browns are about to lose Bill Callahan? (Chris Pokorny) The veteran offensive line coach has drawn some of the highest praise in the NFL for years.
- Browns Offseason: Nick Chubb and his recovery outlook (Matt Wilson) A glimpse into the return of Nick Chubb and his recovery progress
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Remain Optimistic After A Premature End To A Choppy Season (Forbes) “Here is one way to look at the Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season: they had nearly as many quarterbacks as losses. Is that good or bad?”
- T Dawand Jones named to PFWA All-Rookie Team (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jones stepped into a starting role in Week 2 of the regular season against the Steelers after the Browns lost starting T Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. In his first start, he matched up with Steelers LB T.J. Watt; but he found a way to limit Watt, as Jones did not allow a sack and gave up one quarterback hit and four hurries to Watt.”
- Browns Defender Breaks Silence After Bolting for Vikings (heavy.com) “Thankful for the Last 4 Years in Cleveland I appreciate the Fans, Front Office, Coaches, and Players I established a relationship with over the years!”
- ‘Snow’ Flacco – Cleveland resident creates 9-foot-tall tribute to Browns QB out of snow (WEWS) “This guy wanted to show Joe Flacco some serious love. So he built a snowman. No regular snowman, a 9-foot-tall one.”
- The paradox of Baker Mayfield stans in Cleveland (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines one of the more interesting dynamics of Browns’ fandom
