Report: Browns set to hire new running backs coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Duce Staley as its new running backs coach, according to a report, following the dismissal of Stump Mitchell on January 17th. Staley interviewed for the job in Berea last week but also interviewed with the New York Jets for the same position.

Staley has held the same role as well as the title of Assistant Head Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers throughout his coaching tenure that began in 2010. Before that, he was a productive NFL running back for the Eagles and Steelers with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and amassing over 7,500 all-purpose yards in his career.

Josina Anderson had the first report on Staley joining the Browns. Mary Kay Cabot reported the same a short time later:

#Browns are hiring RB Duce Staley, league source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2024

Staley is without a doubt, according to most opinions around the NFL, one of the best at his position, and even has a drill named after him at the NFL Combine called the “Duce Staley Drill” that tests players' overall footwork and agility. The drill was added to the NFL combine schedule in 2020.

The former star running back has always been praised as a great leader, teacher, and role model for his players on multiple occasions throughout his career.

