The NFL playoffs are down to four with the Super Bowl on the horizon. For the rest of the league, the NFL offseason is already upon them.

For the Cleveland Browns, watching the Baltimore Ravens reach the AFC Championship game, and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, reinforces the need to win the AFC North next year. Teams can go on the road on the road to the Super Bowl but it is much easier to get the bye and host games.

While NFL free agency is first, the NFL draft has a lot of information to digest before it occurs. With hundreds of players selected and a ton more going undrafted, there is never enough time to know them all.

At DBN, we plan to bring you weekly Browns mock drafts as often as possible. Last week, we got Jack’s Version 1.0. He’ll be back with 2.0 next week.

That means its officially time for Jared’s Version 1.0 in our weekly renditions.

We will use these mock drafts to help get you acquainted with players, possibilities and positions that are seen as deep or weak in this year’s NFL draft class. Today, we address one of the possibilities for Cleveland: An all-offense draft!

Using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator, the Browns add a lot of talent to their roster:

Round 2

WR Brenden Rice, USC

Yes, Brenden is the son of the legend Jerry Rice. At 6’2”, the younger Rice had 12 touchdown receptions in 2023 after transferring from Colorado. Adding talent behind Amari Cooper is key with the hope that Cedric Tillman can develop and Elijah Moore can solidify his role in Year 2.

Round 3

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Right now, Cleveland’s running back depth chart for 2024 is Jerome Ford and question marks. Nick Chubb is expected back “at some point” in the season while Kareem Hunt is a free agent. Pierre Strong will also be back but was seldom used.

Benson had 14 rushing touchdowns and 20 receptions last year, showing he can carry the load for a team but is versatile enough to play on three downs.

Round 5

TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State

The 6’4” Holker led college football’s tight ends with 767 yards this season. He added six receiving touchdowns as well. Adding Holker to go with David Njoku could unlock possibilities in the passing game.

OL Trevor Keegan, Michigan

At some point, Joel Bitonio will have to wind down his Hall of Fame-level career and, given injury issues, adding depth before that happens is important. Keegan has talent but lacks the upside to be drafted higher than this as an interior lineman.

Round 6

RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

It isn’t on purpose but it is a happy coincidence that two sons of stars make their way to Cleveland in this mock draft. Gore Jr. is not the prospect his father was but a very talented back who rushed for 329 yards in their 2022 bowl game against Rice. Adding Benson and Gore to Ford, Chubb and Strong should give the offense options out of the backfield.

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington

With the future in question for Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, adding a twitchy prospect like Rosengarten who has experience in a pass-heavy, zone scheme system makes a lot of sense if he falls this far.

Round 7

WR Hayden Hatten, Idaho

Hatten finishes off this mock draft as another receiver who has shown consistency in making plays with over 80 catches and 1,100 yards the last two seasons. He added 25 touchdowns during that time as well. Testing at the NFL Combine will be interesting for Hatten.

While an all-offense mock draft seems unrealistic for the Browns, the selections do make sense and would really upgrade the roster. What do you think about the above haul?