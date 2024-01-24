Browns OC search update: Deshaun Watson’s former coach not included yet

While the Cleveland Browns won’t say anything officially, the offensive coaching staff will be different going into 2024. According to multiple reports, and some direct quotes from coaches themselves, HC Kevin Stefanski has moved on from OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach T.C. McCartney.

According to reports, Tommy Rees has been brought in after two big-time jobs and two big-time colleges to coach the tight ends and Duce Staley is taking over as running backs coach.

The biggest question for the Browns coaching search is who will be the offensive coordinator and will they call plays. The team has reportedly interviewed an offensive line coach, a former Cleveland quarterback and a “hot name” on the market for the position. The interview with the offensive line coach and Brian Callahan getting a head coaching position opened up questions about Bill Callahan’s future with the Browns as well.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, there is no indication Callahan will be leaving to join his son but Brian has said he’d love to work with him.

In her piece talking about the Staley hire, Cabot also provided an update on Cleveland’s offensive coordinator search including a note on a former coach of Deshaun Watson:

The Browns also plan to interview more offensive coordinator candidates in the coming days. As of Wednesday afternoon, Deshaun Watson’s former Texans’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Kelly — the Titans offensive coordinator in 2023 — was not scheduled to interview.

Watson had his best year under Kelly in 2020 and Cleveland could include him in future interviews if they don’t find their guy soon. Kelly was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator last year under Mike Vrabel after seven years with the Houston Texans.

How are you feeling about the Browns coaching search process so far?