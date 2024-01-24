Harbaughs in Cleveland? 2024 Browns schedule will be interesting

The big news of the NFL offseason hit on Wednesday night with the Los Angeles Chargers agreeing to a deal to hire Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh finished his playing career as a member of the San Diego Chargers and now gets to come back to try to kickstart a talented team.

After winning the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh finally took the leap to the NFL after a couple of years of flirting with a return. Concerns of punishment related to Michigan’s cheating scandal may have played a role.

The Chargers schedule for next year won’t come out for awhile but we know they will travel to face the Cleveland Browns at some point. Not only will Jim come to town but, unless something drastic happens this offseason, his brother John Harbaugh will make his yearly visit to Cleveland in 2024 as well as the coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The AFC North will all face off with Jim this year including Jim and John facing off in California.

Based on current job openings, the Browns will face three teams in 2024 with new head coaches with the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders joining Los Angeles. A number of other teams on Cleveland’s schedule will have new coordinators in place.

What do you think of Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL?