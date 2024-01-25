Daily Dawg Chow 1/25: Myles Garrett recognized as defensive player of the year by PFWA

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Myles Garrett wins one of the Defensive Player of the Year awards (Barry Shuck) First time in his illustrious career with this distinction
- Harbaughs in Cleveland? 2024 Browns schedule will be interesting (Jared Mueller) Jim Harbaugh joins the Los Angeles Chargers and will travel to Cleveland next year
- Browns OC search update: Deshaun Watson’s former coach not included yet (Jared Mueller) Tim Kelly was Watson’s QB coach in 2020
- Weekly Browns Mock Draft: All offense in Jared’s Version 1.0 (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is still months away but the preparation has begun
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ Myles Garrett Named PFWA’s Defensive Player Of The Year (Sports Illustrated) “Just days after being named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2023 All-NFL Team, Garrett was recognized by the organization again, this time being voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.”
- Browns sign K Lucas Havrisik to a reserve/futures contract (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Cleveland Browns have signed K Lucas Havrisik to a reserve/futures contract. Havrisik (6-2, 188) enters his second NFL season out of Arizona.”
- Cleveland Browns hiring former NFL back Duce Staley to coach team’s running backs, AP source says (WKYC) “The Cleveland Browns filled one of the vacancies on their coaching staff while bracing for a possible major departure.”
- Cleveland Browns player delivers special gift to local man fighting for his life (Fox 8) “A simple gesture by a Cleveland Browns player gave a Westlake man a motivational boost as he fought for his life.”
- Browns hire super bowl champion running backs coach (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the acquisition of Duce Staley to the coaching staff
Loading comments...