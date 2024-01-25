Browns OC search adds another name according to a report

The Cleveland Browns are overturning a lot of stones in search of their new offensive coordinator to replace Alex Van Pelt. The details of the new OC’s role are unclear as AVP did not call plays but HC Kevin Stefanski has stated he is willing to give up those duties in the future.

Despite not having an offensive coordinator in place, the Browns have reportedly hired their new running backs coach and tight ends coach who will work under that new OC. So far, Cleveland’s OC search has not included QB Deshaun Watson’s former coach but is expected to add names.

Thursday, we got another one of those names as former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will reportedly interview for the position:

Breaking: Former #Eagles OC Brian Johnson scheduled to interview today for the #Browns OC vacancy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 25, 2024

Johnson spent just one year as the Eagles OC before being let go just a few days ago. He was Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach for two seasons prior to that, helping Jalen Hurts develop. Johnson was the offensive coordinator for the Florida Gators from 2018 to 2020 before joining the Eagles.

Dak Prescott developed under Johnson at Mississippi State.

How do you feel about Johnson given the struggles Philadelphia had this season (to be fair: on both sides of the ball)?