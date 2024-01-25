Browns to interview Kellen Moore for their vacant OC position

The Cleveland Browns have officially requested to interview Kellen Moore, with the Los Angeles Chargers expected to let him speak with other teams this offseason.

Cleveland has undoubtedly been doing their due diligence so far in their search for a new OC, as they’ve interviewed all types of people with different coaching backgrounds.

Moore, 35, has been one of the most highly-touted offensive minds in the league over the past 4-5 seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2019-2022, and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. His offenses manage to put up “big” numbers wherever he is due to his ability to adapt and tailor his schemes to the type of players that he has. He usually runs somewhat of an up-tempo, spread offense that likes to line up and show different pre-snap “looks” to confuse defenses. He’s also been a big proponent of combining different offensive systems together in order to be as innovative as possible.

Confirming that the #Browns will interview #Chargers OC Kellen Moore for their OC vacancy. @TomPelissero first — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 25, 2024

Here are some of Moore’s average offensive numbers with the Dallas Cowboys from 2019-2022:

27.7 points per game (2nd in the NFL)

391.0 net yards per game (2nd in the NFL)

44% 3rd down conversion rate (In the top 4 every season)

264.4 passing yards per game (4th in the NFL)

Scored a TD on 71.34% of their Red Zone trips during the 2022 season (Top RZ scoring offense)

Moore had a bit of a down year in 2023 with the Chargers due to a multitude of reasons, with the biggest being key injuries to Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and starting offensive linemen. Here are a few of his numbers from this past season in LA:

20.4 points per game (21st in the NFL)

232.8 passing yards per game (14th in the NFL)

329.4 total yards per game (18th in the NFL)

38.4% 3rd down conversion rate (16th in the NFL)

Overall, he’s still viewed as a “dangerous” offensive savant by many NFL front offices, and the Browns are going to have to fight for him if they’re going to have a legitimate chance of landing him.

If Cleveland manages to win the Kellen Moore sweepstakes, there’s one thing that it’s going to require from Kevin Stefanski. He’s most likely going to have to give up the offensive playcalling. Moore is going to want full control of the offense moving forward, as he should.

This realistically shouldn’t be a problem though seeing as how Stefanski has said on multiple occasions that he’s willing to do so for the good of the team.

